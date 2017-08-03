1,945 out of 4,195 passed the Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination and 61 out of 248 passed the X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination last July 2017

Published 11:40 PM, August 03, 2017

This is a press release from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Thursday, August 3 that 1,945 out of 4,195 passed the Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination and 61 out of 248 passed the X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi and Tuguegarao last July 2017.

The members of the Board of Radiologic Technology who gave the licensure examinations are Mr. Reynaldo Apolonio S. Tisado, Officer-In-Charge; Dr. Orestes P. Monzon, Mr. Bayani C. San Juan and Ms. Ma. Jesette B. Canales, Members.

The results were released in 3 working days after the last day of examinations.

The top performing schools in the July 2017 Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The top performing schools in the July 2017 X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the July 2017 Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination are the following:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the July 2017 X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Rxt0717 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From August 10 to August 15, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission

duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com