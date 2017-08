With competition in the marketplace, the consumer wins. How?

Published 12:19 PM, August 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Competition in business drives companies to do better than their rivals by offering the best products at the best prices.

It's good for business because all players, big or small, are given a fair chance to vie for customers. Competition promotes innovation and enhances the marketplace.

Ultimately, with competition, the consumer wins. – Rappler.com