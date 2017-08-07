256 out of 393 passed the Guidance Counselor Licensure Examination given by the Board of Guidance and Counseling this August 2017

Published 5:23 PM, August 07, 2017

This is a press release.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 256 out of 393 passed the Guidance Counselor Licensure Examination given by the Board of Guidance and Counseling in Manila, Cagayan De Oro and Cebu this August 2017.

The members of the Board of Guidance and Counseling who gave the licensure examination are Dr.Luzviminda S. Guzman, Chairman; Dr.Elena V. Morada and Dr. Carmelita P. Pabiton, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days from the last day of examination.

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the August 2017

Guidance Counselor Licensure Examination are the following:

Here are the passers:

GC0817 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Starting August 11, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission,

duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal,

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag) and

2 sets of documentary stamps.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue of the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com