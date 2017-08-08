China placed second while Thailand is third

Published 11:39 AM, August 08, 2017

This is a press release from Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines.

Filipino students topped an international math competition in Singapore, harvesting 245 medals and 111 merit awards.

The Philippine delegation, composed of elementary and high school students, won 33 gold, 66 silver and 146 bronze medals to rank first among 14 participating countries based on the medal tally at the 13th International Mathematics Contest (IMC) held from August 4-7 in Singapore.

China placed second with 30 gold, 45 silver and 99 bronze medals followed by Thailand with 18 gold, 35 silver and 55 bronze medals and Singapore with 15 gold medals. They were followed by Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Hong Kong, Iran, South Korea, Australia and India.

In addition, the Philippines’ Robert Frederik Uy of Philippine Science High School-West Visayas was adjudged as the Top Scorer in the Grade 7 level, said Dr. Isidro Aguilar and Dr. Simon Chua of the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines (MTG).

“The overall results show Filipino students’ high competence in math. We are very happy with their latest achievement. Congratulations to our contestants,” said Aguilar, MTG president.

The 245 medalists from the Philippines are:

GOLD MEDALIST

Jerome Austin Te - Jubilee Christian Academy

Sophie Jill Co - Pace Academy

Kristner Sheyn Saludo - San Beda College-Alabang

Krystal Lim Tiong Soon- Grace Christian College

Filbert Ephraim Wu - MGC New Life Christian Academy

Robert Frederik Uy - Philippine Science High School-West Visayas

Gwyneth Margaux Tangog - Southville International School And Colleges

John Angelo Oringo - Philippine Science High School-Bicol Region

Jodi Marcia Arcadio - Philippine Science High School-Main

Justin Teng Soon Khoo - Regional Science High School Region 3

Deanne Gabrielle Algenio - Makati Science High School

Marco Erano Dumale - De La Salle University Integrated School

Jose Maria Bernardo II, Ateneo de Manila University

Sean Eugene Chua - Xavier School

Lance Heinrich Lim - St. Jude Catholic School

Celine Amanda Montales - Philippine Science High School-Main

David Kyle Picart - Aquinas University of Legazpi

Sarji Elijah Bona - Palawan Hope Christian School

Reighne Clarence Evangelista - Makati Science High School

Gerard Elmer Ilagan - Philippine Science High School-Main

Coleen Adrianne Panganiban - Las Pinas City National Science High School

Maruel Elfred Vincent Cudio - Life College Palawan

Daryll Carlsten Ko - St. Stephen's High School

Jose Lorenzo Abad - Philippine Science High School-Main

Nate Brevin Que - Bayanihan Institute

Ralde Anuel Bautista - MGC New Life Christian Academy

Al Patrick Castro - Makati Science High School

Gregory Charles Tiong - St. Jude Catholic School

Hans Mackenzie Uy - Saint Joseph School

Lance Adrian Ko - St. Stephen's High School

Jan Reynald Melchor - San Beda College-Alabang

Andrei Phillip David - First Asia Institute Technology and Humanities

Victor Dominic Naraval - BHC Educational Institution

SILVER MEDALIST

Iris Lexi Ababon - Colegio San Agustin-Makati

Michael Gerard Tongson - Stonyhurst Southville International School

Anika Gayle Tan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

Aiden Jomeil Bercilla - De La Salle Lipa

Mark Gomez Jr. - Trinity Christian School

Heineken Joyce Sajorne - Immaculate Conception Parochial School

Joven Augustus Costales - BHC Educational Institution

Ervin Joshua Bautista - Southville International School and Colleges

Tracy Lauren Lei - St. Jude Catholic School

Alysa Corinne Llantero- De La Salle University Integrated School

Lauren Reyes - St Jude Catholic School

Benjamin Jacob - St. Philomena Academy of Lipa

Bert Jacob Tropicales - Southernside Montessori School

Alexa Amaya Dimapilis - Faith Catholic School

Sofia Fabula - Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque

Zoe Angeli Uy - St. Jude Catholic School

Ronaldvince Yrlwin Aquino - Young Shepherd's School

Ethan Jared Chan - British School Manila

Emille Angelie Gabriel - Calamba Institute

Amber Nicole Lim - Tarlac Montessori School

Martin Johan Ocho - De La Salle Santiago Zobel School

Jonathan Gabriel Cuadro - Integrated Montessori Center

Juan Anton Olpindo - Pasig Catholic College

Raldz Loren Jocson - Philippine Normal University

Keean Nathaniel Tang - Uno High School

Andrei Lenard Chan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

Lyonel Justin Ching - Jubilee Christian Academy

Jomico Marcus Costales - BHC Educational Institution

Martin Lorenzo Bustos - Mother Goose Special School System

Gabriel Cheo Carambas - Philippine Science High School-Main

Rafael Oliveros - San Antonio National High School

Gabriel Alteza - Philippine Science High School-Main

John Rufo Dela Peña - Canossa Academy

Isabela Gabrielle Lomibao - Philippine Science High School-Main

Jose Oliver Narvasa - Philippine Science High School-Main

Vince Dexter Ang - Philippine Cultural College-Main

Julian Raymund Duran - Philippine Science High School-Main

Mark Andrei Elpedes - Makati Science High School

Gianpaolo Adriel Griño - Manila Science High School

Alyannah Ysabelle Chua - Tarlac Living Faith Academy

Oniluv Troy Tabujara - Falcon School-Fairview

Naomi Anne King - St. Jude Catholic School

Jessica Loraine Gan - St. Jude Catholic School

Brylle Jaden Louise Ordono - BHC Educational Institution

Ronn Derick Simbol - BHC Educational Institution

Marion Abbygail de Leon - Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science

Adrian Richard Salazar - Philippine Science High School-Bicol Region

Ethel Joy Abareta - Valenzuela City School of Mathematics & Science

Roxanne Aimee Picart - Aquinas University of Legazpi

Matthew Tansiongkun - Xavier School

Jamie Magnetico - Jesus Is Lord Colleges Foundation

John Orbien Realuyo - Aquinas University of Legazpi

Brian Dominic Dela Cruz - Ateneo de Manila Junior High School

Shazel Catherine Policarpio - Makati Science High School

Xavier Jefferson Ray Go - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

Norwyn Nicholson Kah - De La Salle University-Taft

Myles Denzel Delatore- Bethany Christian School

Jan Paul Aplacador - Makati Science High School

Adrian Nikolai Evangelista - Pasig Catholic College

Albert Thimothy Go - Makati Science High School

Miguel Angelo Gomez - Makati Science High School

Sean Marcus So - Grace Christian College

Theresa Denise Magsajo - St. Paul College-Pasig

Riana Francine Tario - Makati Science High School

Audrey Gabrielle Tan - Malayan High School of Science

Jillian Hannah Uy - Saint Joseph School

BRONZE MEDALIST

Michael Angelo Saluta - Pembo Elementary School

Jayce Preston Wong - St. Jude Catholic School

Ian Gabriel Hong - Pace Academy

Rezh Bernice Loretizo - Ateneo de Iloilo

Kody Briones - Emmanuel Christian School-Sta. Rosa

Wackiene Gaffud - Headway School for Giftedness-Quezon City

Von Mark Mendoza II - Mother Goose Special School System Inc.

Loviña Mia Suguitan - University of the Philippines (UP) Integrated School

Mateo Sebastian Campos - St. John's Institute

Anton Derek Lozada - Agusan Del Sur Pilot Laboratory School

Jaione Elinah Raguro - Bangkal Elementary School-Main

Ruth Samantha Wee - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

Jose Ma. Alfonso Gomos - San Beda College-Alabang

Justin Miguel Ngo- Grace Christian College

Sergei Matteo So - Grace Christian College

Luke Sebastian Sy - Grace Christian College

Matteo Tristan Sy - British School Manila

Sophia Monique Chan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

Maria Bernadette Landicho - Stonyhurst Southville International School

Hannah Ramos - Mother Goose Science School System Inc.

Francine Reyna To - St. Jude Catholic School

Francisco Angeles Jr. - Mother Goose Science School System Inc.

Casey Lauren Bernardo - St. Jude Catholic School

Franze Micah Castaneda - St. Jude Catholic School

Laurence Hapin - Rizal Elementary School

Nash Adriel Hong - St. Jude Catholic School

Patric Xamwell Legaspi - Vel Maris School

Maria Estrella Manauis - Alaminos City Central School

Alexander Manuel - Xavier School

Hanne Margaret Tongcua - Precious International School of Davao

Jeila Ubando - Mother Goose Science School System Inc.

Wystan Villareal - Blessed Lights International Christian Academy

Arielle Victoria Encarnacion - Our Lady of Caysasay Academy

Francis Rafael Flor - Silangan Elementary School

Athena Gabrielle Kimwell - De La Salle Santiago Zobel School

Franz Achilles Lindayag - Ateneo de Davao University

Allainah Jade Pahunang - Comembo Elementary School

Juliene Nissi Palada - BHC Educational Institution

Ysaac Bethuel Palibino - Bacacay East Central School

Sydney Kaede Sy - Lanao Chung Hua School

Mikhos Vinzon Velez - St. John's Institute

David Curtis Yu - St. Jude Catholic School

Timothy Lawrence Andal - St. Philomena Academy of Lipa

Marinoelle Castillo - Notre Dame of Greater Manila

August Simon Lim - St. Mary's College-Quezon City

Aryan Jibril Malambut - Stanford School of Batangas

James Melbert Guisando - Bayugan Central Elem. School SPED Center

Jose Lorenzo Ignacio - La Marea Academy

Mayah Christine Lim - Notre Dame of Greater Manila

Angelene Erika Madrazo - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

Joseph Brian Monzales - Mary Nymph Montessori School

Alianjecon Otero - International British Academy

Dan Narciso Reyes IV- St. Mary’s School-Mandumol

Vigor Amil Templo - La Milagrosa School

Jacques Simon Timtiman - Iloilo Scholastic Academy

Lorraine Aisha Alingod - San Beda College-Alabang

Joaquin Gabriel Malachi de Castro - Xavier School

Zachary Aiden Hong - St. Jude Catholic School

Martin Gabriel Lopez - First Asia Institute of Technology and Humanities

Salvador Recio - Spurgeon School Foundation Inc.

Zach Lorenzo Moraleda - St. Agnes' Academy

John Clarence Cruzado - West Rembo Elementary School

Justice Leira Abdon - School of St. Anthony

Josef Andrei Alpas - Colegio San Agustin-Bacolod

Alex Anthony Andal - De La Salle Lipa

Arfel Kristoffer Catipay - St. Francis of Assisi College-Las Pinas

Dash Constantine Chamen - Rainbow of Angels Learning Centre Inc.

Elihanna Angeline Claveria - International British Academy

Bryan Jole Jaluague - Albay Central School

Kathleen Gabrielle Penullar - Kalalake Elementary School Center of Excellence

