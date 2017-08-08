Team Philippines tops Singapore International Math Contest with 245 medals
This is a press release from Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines.
Filipino students topped an international math competition in Singapore, harvesting 245 medals and 111 merit awards.
The Philippine delegation, composed of elementary and high school students, won 33 gold, 66 silver and 146 bronze medals to rank first among 14 participating countries based on the medal tally at the 13th International Mathematics Contest (IMC) held from August 4-7 in Singapore.
China placed second with 30 gold, 45 silver and 99 bronze medals followed by Thailand with 18 gold, 35 silver and 55 bronze medals and Singapore with 15 gold medals. They were followed by Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Hong Kong, Iran, South Korea, Australia and India.
In addition, the Philippines’ Robert Frederik Uy of Philippine Science High School-West Visayas was adjudged as the Top Scorer in the Grade 7 level, said Dr. Isidro Aguilar and Dr. Simon Chua of the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines (MTG).
“The overall results show Filipino students’ high competence in math. We are very happy with their latest achievement. Congratulations to our contestants,” said Aguilar, MTG president.
The 245 medalists from the Philippines are:
GOLD MEDALIST
- Jerome Austin Te - Jubilee Christian Academy
- Sophie Jill Co - Pace Academy
- Kristner Sheyn Saludo - San Beda College-Alabang
- Krystal Lim Tiong Soon- Grace Christian College
- Filbert Ephraim Wu - MGC New Life Christian Academy
- Robert Frederik Uy - Philippine Science High School-West Visayas
- Gwyneth Margaux Tangog - Southville International School And Colleges
- John Angelo Oringo - Philippine Science High School-Bicol Region
- Jodi Marcia Arcadio - Philippine Science High School-Main
- Justin Teng Soon Khoo - Regional Science High School Region 3
- Deanne Gabrielle Algenio - Makati Science High School
- Marco Erano Dumale - De La Salle University Integrated School
- Jose Maria Bernardo II, Ateneo de Manila University
- Sean Eugene Chua - Xavier School
- Lance Heinrich Lim - St. Jude Catholic School
- Celine Amanda Montales - Philippine Science High School-Main
- David Kyle Picart - Aquinas University of Legazpi
- Sarji Elijah Bona - Palawan Hope Christian School
- Reighne Clarence Evangelista - Makati Science High School
- Gerard Elmer Ilagan - Philippine Science High School-Main
- Coleen Adrianne Panganiban - Las Pinas City National Science High School
- Maruel Elfred Vincent Cudio - Life College Palawan
- Daryll Carlsten Ko - St. Stephen's High School
- Jose Lorenzo Abad - Philippine Science High School-Main
- Nate Brevin Que - Bayanihan Institute
- Ralde Anuel Bautista - MGC New Life Christian Academy
- Al Patrick Castro - Makati Science High School
- Gregory Charles Tiong - St. Jude Catholic School
- Hans Mackenzie Uy - Saint Joseph School
- Lance Adrian Ko - St. Stephen's High School
- Jan Reynald Melchor - San Beda College-Alabang
- Andrei Phillip David - First Asia Institute Technology and Humanities
- Victor Dominic Naraval - BHC Educational Institution
SILVER MEDALIST
- Iris Lexi Ababon - Colegio San Agustin-Makati
- Michael Gerard Tongson - Stonyhurst Southville International School
- Anika Gayle Tan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
- Aiden Jomeil Bercilla - De La Salle Lipa
- Mark Gomez Jr. - Trinity Christian School
- Heineken Joyce Sajorne - Immaculate Conception Parochial School
- Joven Augustus Costales - BHC Educational Institution
- Ervin Joshua Bautista - Southville International School and Colleges
- Tracy Lauren Lei - St. Jude Catholic School
- Alysa Corinne Llantero- De La Salle University Integrated School
- Lauren Reyes - St Jude Catholic School
- Benjamin Jacob - St. Philomena Academy of Lipa
- Bert Jacob Tropicales - Southernside Montessori School
- Alexa Amaya Dimapilis - Faith Catholic School
- Sofia Fabula - Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque
- Zoe Angeli Uy - St. Jude Catholic School
- Ronaldvince Yrlwin Aquino - Young Shepherd's School
- Ethan Jared Chan - British School Manila
- Emille Angelie Gabriel - Calamba Institute
- Amber Nicole Lim - Tarlac Montessori School
- Martin Johan Ocho - De La Salle Santiago Zobel School
- Jonathan Gabriel Cuadro - Integrated Montessori Center
- Juan Anton Olpindo - Pasig Catholic College
- Raldz Loren Jocson - Philippine Normal University
- Keean Nathaniel Tang - Uno High School
- Andrei Lenard Chan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
- Lyonel Justin Ching - Jubilee Christian Academy
- Jomico Marcus Costales - BHC Educational Institution
- Martin Lorenzo Bustos - Mother Goose Special School System
- Gabriel Cheo Carambas - Philippine Science High School-Main
- Rafael Oliveros - San Antonio National High School
- Gabriel Alteza - Philippine Science High School-Main
- John Rufo Dela Peña - Canossa Academy
- Isabela Gabrielle Lomibao - Philippine Science High School-Main
- Jose Oliver Narvasa - Philippine Science High School-Main
- Vince Dexter Ang - Philippine Cultural College-Main
- Julian Raymund Duran - Philippine Science High School-Main
- Mark Andrei Elpedes - Makati Science High School
- Gianpaolo Adriel Griño - Manila Science High School
- Alyannah Ysabelle Chua - Tarlac Living Faith Academy
- Oniluv Troy Tabujara - Falcon School-Fairview
- Naomi Anne King - St. Jude Catholic School
- Jessica Loraine Gan - St. Jude Catholic School
- Brylle Jaden Louise Ordono - BHC Educational Institution
- Ronn Derick Simbol - BHC Educational Institution
- Marion Abbygail de Leon - Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science
- Adrian Richard Salazar - Philippine Science High School-Bicol Region
- Ethel Joy Abareta - Valenzuela City School of Mathematics & Science
- Roxanne Aimee Picart - Aquinas University of Legazpi
- Matthew Tansiongkun - Xavier School
- Jamie Magnetico - Jesus Is Lord Colleges Foundation
- John Orbien Realuyo - Aquinas University of Legazpi
- Brian Dominic Dela Cruz - Ateneo de Manila Junior High School
- Shazel Catherine Policarpio - Makati Science High School
- Xavier Jefferson Ray Go - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
- Norwyn Nicholson Kah - De La Salle University-Taft
- Myles Denzel Delatore- Bethany Christian School
- Jan Paul Aplacador - Makati Science High School
- Adrian Nikolai Evangelista - Pasig Catholic College
- Albert Thimothy Go - Makati Science High School
- Miguel Angelo Gomez - Makati Science High School
- Sean Marcus So - Grace Christian College
- Theresa Denise Magsajo - St. Paul College-Pasig
- Riana Francine Tario - Makati Science High School
- Audrey Gabrielle Tan - Malayan High School of Science
- Jillian Hannah Uy - Saint Joseph School
BRONZE MEDALIST
- Michael Angelo Saluta - Pembo Elementary School
- Jayce Preston Wong - St. Jude Catholic School
- Ian Gabriel Hong - Pace Academy
- Rezh Bernice Loretizo - Ateneo de Iloilo
- Kody Briones - Emmanuel Christian School-Sta. Rosa
- Wackiene Gaffud - Headway School for Giftedness-Quezon City
- Von Mark Mendoza II - Mother Goose Special School System Inc.
- Loviña Mia Suguitan - University of the Philippines (UP) Integrated School
- Mateo Sebastian Campos - St. John's Institute
- Anton Derek Lozada - Agusan Del Sur Pilot Laboratory School
- Jaione Elinah Raguro - Bangkal Elementary School-Main
- Ruth Samantha Wee - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
- Jose Ma. Alfonso Gomos - San Beda College-Alabang
- Justin Miguel Ngo- Grace Christian College
- Sergei Matteo So - Grace Christian College
- Luke Sebastian Sy - Grace Christian College
- Matteo Tristan Sy - British School Manila
- Sophia Monique Chan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
- Maria Bernadette Landicho - Stonyhurst Southville International School
- Hannah Ramos - Mother Goose Science School System Inc.
- Francine Reyna To - St. Jude Catholic School
- Francisco Angeles Jr. - Mother Goose Science School System Inc.
- Casey Lauren Bernardo - St. Jude Catholic School
- Franze Micah Castaneda - St. Jude Catholic School
- Laurence Hapin - Rizal Elementary School
- Nash Adriel Hong - St. Jude Catholic School
- Patric Xamwell Legaspi - Vel Maris School
- Maria Estrella Manauis - Alaminos City Central School
- Alexander Manuel - Xavier School
- Hanne Margaret Tongcua - Precious International School of Davao
- Jeila Ubando - Mother Goose Science School System Inc.
- Wystan Villareal - Blessed Lights International Christian Academy
- Arielle Victoria Encarnacion - Our Lady of Caysasay Academy
- Francis Rafael Flor - Silangan Elementary School
- Athena Gabrielle Kimwell - De La Salle Santiago Zobel School
- Franz Achilles Lindayag - Ateneo de Davao University
- Allainah Jade Pahunang - Comembo Elementary School
- Juliene Nissi Palada - BHC Educational Institution
- Ysaac Bethuel Palibino - Bacacay East Central School
- Sydney Kaede Sy - Lanao Chung Hua School
- Mikhos Vinzon Velez - St. John's Institute
- David Curtis Yu - St. Jude Catholic School
- Timothy Lawrence Andal - St. Philomena Academy of Lipa
- Marinoelle Castillo - Notre Dame of Greater Manila
- August Simon Lim - St. Mary's College-Quezon City
- Aryan Jibril Malambut - Stanford School of Batangas
- James Melbert Guisando - Bayugan Central Elem. School SPED Center
- Jose Lorenzo Ignacio - La Marea Academy
- Mayah Christine Lim - Notre Dame of Greater Manila
- Angelene Erika Madrazo - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
- Joseph Brian Monzales - Mary Nymph Montessori School
- Alianjecon Otero - International British Academy
- Dan Narciso Reyes IV- St. Mary’s School-Mandumol
- Vigor Amil Templo - La Milagrosa School
- Jacques Simon Timtiman - Iloilo Scholastic Academy
- Lorraine Aisha Alingod - San Beda College-Alabang
- Joaquin Gabriel Malachi de Castro - Xavier School
- Zachary Aiden Hong - St. Jude Catholic School
- Martin Gabriel Lopez - First Asia Institute of Technology and Humanities
- Salvador Recio - Spurgeon School Foundation Inc.
- Zach Lorenzo Moraleda - St. Agnes' Academy
- John Clarence Cruzado - West Rembo Elementary School
- Justice Leira Abdon - School of St. Anthony
- Josef Andrei Alpas - Colegio San Agustin-Bacolod
- Alex Anthony Andal - De La Salle Lipa
- Arfel Kristoffer Catipay - St. Francis of Assisi College-Las Pinas
- Dash Constantine Chamen - Rainbow of Angels Learning Centre Inc.
- Elihanna Angeline Claveria - International British Academy
- Bryan Jole Jaluague - Albay Central School
- Kathleen Gabrielle Penullar - Kalalake Elementary School Center of Excellence
–Rappler.com