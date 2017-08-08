802 out of 1,277 passed the Physical Therapist Licensure Exam and 215 out of 295 passed the Occupational Therapist Licensure Exam

Published 2:55 PM, August 08, 2017

This is a press release from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Tuesday, August 8 that 802 out of 1,277 passed the Physical Therapist Licensure Examination and 215 out of 295 passed the Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in the cities of Manila, Baguio and Cebu this August 2017.

The members of the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy who gave the licensure examinations are Pollyana G. Escano, Chairman; Raul G. Agustin, Bernadette M. Reyes, Delia R. Pabalan and Rolland Lyle D. Duque, Members.

The results were released in 2 working days from the last day of examinations.

The top performing schools in the August 2017 Physical Therapist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The top performing school in the August 2017 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the August 2017 Physical Therapist Licensure Examination are the following:

The passers who garnered the 9 highest places in the August 2017 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Ptot0817 Alpha.doc by Rappler on Scribd

From August 15 to August 16, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission

duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the

said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com