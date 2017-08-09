The public may send feedback on the DnB semi-finalists until August 18, 2017

Published 2:22 PM, August 09, 2017

The following is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced today the names of semi-finalists to the 2017 Search for Outstanding Government Workers Dangal ng Bayan Award category.

The Outstanding Public Officials and Employees or Dangal ng Bayan (DnB) Award is conferred to an individual for performance of an extraordinary act or public service and consistent demonstration of exemplary ethical behavior on the basis of his/her observance of the eight norms of conduct, namely, commitment to public interest, professionalism, justness and sincerity, political neutrality, responsiveness to the public, nationalism and patriotism, commitment to democracy, and simple living.

The thirteen (13) finalists who were selected out of 42 national qualifiers are as follows:

Gina G. Acuzar, Special Education Teacher I, Sogod, Southern Leyte

Maria Corazon A. De Ungria, University Researcher V (Scientist II), University of the Philippines, Diliman, Quezon City

Daniel SP. Garcia III, Nurse I, Antipolo City

Ryan H. Homan, Teacher I, San Jose Elementary School, Donsol, Sorsogon

Maide O. Jader, City Civil Registrar, Tayabas City, Quezon

Rex Archangel S. Lamprea, Chief of Hospital I, Lambayong District Hospital, Sultan Kudarat

Juanito Pio L. Lledo, Provincial Veterinarian, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

Maylon D. Manaloto, Teacher III, Monicayo Elementary School, Mabalacat City, Pampanga

Metz Milton T. Placencia, Jail Superintendent, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bogtong, Legazpi City

Ronelie C. Salvador, Professor IV, University of Eastern Philippines, Catarman, Northern Samar

Margarita M. Silang, Teacher I, Casillon Elementary School, Baco, Oriental Mindoro

William A. Tarampi, Master Teacher I, Benigno V. Aldana National High School, Pozorrubio, Pangasinan

Rowena R. Tuason, City Mayor, Masbate.

A background investigation and screening of finalists will be conducted to ensure that only those deserving are selected as 2017’s Outstanding Government (Dangal ng Bayan) Workers. The award is one of the highest recognition given to state workers.

The public may send feedback on the DnB semi-finalists until August 18, 2017 to the Honor Awards Program Secretariat through telephone numbers (02) 931-7993, (02) 932-0381, (02) 932-0111, (02) 932-0179, 0917-TEXTCSC (0917-8398272), Contact Center ng Bayan 0908-8816565, email hapsecretariat@yahoo.com, or send a message at our Facebook accounts: @honorawardsprogram and @PhilippineCivilServiceCommission. - Rappler.com/Press Release