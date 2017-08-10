Jane Bracher is one of 3 awardees of the British Council IELTS Prize for 2017

Published 9:50 PM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler multimedia sports reporter Jane Bracher is one of 3 awardees of the British Council IELTS Prize for 2017.

She joins Yla Paras and Joseph Talampas as this year's cohort of awardees, who will pursue graduate studies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Prize, launched in 2011 by the British Council to connect students to learning opportunities abroad, awards P140,000 for each student from the Philippines. It has already helped more than 170 students in the East Asia region enter universities worldwide.

"The British Council, as a co-owner of the IELTS test, believes that every student wishing to study abroad is in a position to influence or to bring about positive change in society," said Ian Cortez, Head of Partnerships and New Business, Exams at the British Council Philippines.

"Through the IELTS Prize we award high-caliber individuals to precisely have that opportunity. We believe that awardees such as Jane, Yla, and Joseph, who were selected among hundreds of applicants and who join our regional awardees, would be able to bring about that positive change through the studies and the qualifications that you will receive in the UK, the US, and other destinations."

This year the IELTS Prize was awarded to 36 individuals in East Asia including 3 Filipinos and 3 regional prizes to top students in the region. In the Philippines, the awarding ceremony was held last Saturday, August 5, at the BSA Twin Towers.

"I believe it accurately gauged my capabilities and it's a major player in bringing Filipinos to the world," Bracher said of taking the IELTS, which was crucial to the success of her university applications.

"However far I may go, I will never forget that the British Council believed in me enough to award me this prize. I will forever be grateful that it has allowed me to continue my education and, hopefully, affect change in the world," she added of winning the Prize.

Bracher, who joined Rappler in 2013, covers the sports beat with a focus on the national basketball team Gilas Pilipinas, the pro league Philippine Basketball Association, and local collegiate league UAAP.

She will take up a Masters in Multimedia Journalism (Print and Online pathway) at the University of Westminster in London, where she also received a university scholarship to go with the IELTS Prize.

She graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a degree in Communication Arts in 2011.

Her co-winner Paras, a practicing lawyer, will study at the London School of Economics and Political Science beginning in September. Talampas, meanwhile, has already started his studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US.

As an IELTS official test center, the British Council provides full support in preparing students for taking the IELTS test, including Road to IELTS, specially designed online practice materials for registered students, and access to different preparation materials. – Rappler.com