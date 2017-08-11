The event is designed to help marketers overcome the challenges of a highly dynamic digital landscape

Published 10:38 AM, August 11, 2017

[Editor's note: The following is a press release from Publicis One Philippines]

MANILA, Philippines – Publicis One Philippines and Google Philippines will conduct Click!, a one-day digital summit designed to explore trends that can inspire brands to engage with consumers in memorable ways.

Decoding Content Monetization: Converting Consumer Conversations to Commercial

Opportunities is the main topic of this by-invitation-only digital event which will be held on

Friday, August 11, 2017 at WhiteSpace Manila.

The who’s who of iconic brands in the country, as well as industry leaders from across the region, will share forward thinking in online consumer engagement and suggest ways to accelerate business growth. The event, which is exclusively open to clients and partners of Publicis One agencies, will facilitate discussions that aspire to change the future trajectory of the consumer experience in the Philippines to match global practices.

Publicis One Philippines’ agencies include Leo Burnett Manila, Publicis Jimenez Basic, Publicis Manila, Arc, Blackpencil, and media agencies Zenith and Starcom.

Raymond Arrastia, Chief Executive Officer of Publicis One Philippines, points out: “The evolution of marketing today as a result of the digital revolution and technology advancement is driving the need for a new kind of creativity enabled by digital technology. We at Publicis One are committed to partnering with our clients in this competitive business landscape by delivering best-in-class services from across all our agencies in service of the brands that we work on. This is what we call The Power of One.”

Ken Lingan, Country Head of Google Philippines, adds: “As the Philippines continues to embrace the smartphone, we at Google are working with brands who are ready to face the challenges and opportunities of the new mobile-first world.”

Jennifer Santos, Chief Media Officer of Publicis One Philippines, also says: ”As the digital marketing landscape expands at an unprecedented rate, the only way to stay ahead and lead the conversation is by working collaboratively with our clients and their brands to deliver superior brand communication that combines creativity, analytics and technology. Click! Is the platform where we will meet and share our learnings so that we can be inspired and energized to lead transformation.”

Among the speakers and presenters at Click! are Paolo Mercado, SVP Communications

Marketing and Innovation, Nestle Philippines; Margot Torres, EVP and Deputy Managing

Director, McDonald’s Philippines; Stephan Czypionka, VP Marketing, Coca-Cola Philippines;

Neil Hudspeth, Chief Experience Officer, Publicis One Asia Pacific; Nic Burrows, Digital

Strategist, ZOO Asia Pacific; Candice Iyog, VP Marketing and Distribution, Cebu Pacific; Rajesh

Sheshadri, Head of Agencies for Google Asia-Pacific, and Gareth Mulryan, Chief Executive

Officer, Publicis Media Singapore. There will be a host of other distinguished panelists as well. – Rappler.com