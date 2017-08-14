Five of the 10 awardees come from Mindanao. Each awardee will receive a cash incentive of P1 million each, a gold medallion, and a trophy

Published 4:57 PM, August 14, 2017

This is a press release from the Metrobank Foundation.

This year’s Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos have been named during a press conference held on August 10 in Quezon City. As a career-service award for Filipino exemplars in the academe, military, and police sectors – 10 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos were presented, consisting of 4 teachers, 3 soldiers, and 3 police officers to the members of the media. Five of the 10 awardees come from Mindanao. Each awardee will receive a cash incentive of Php 1 million, a gold medallion, and a trophy.

Based on the theme of “Beyond Excellence,” a Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino is recognized for rendering service above and beyond his/her call of duty. His/her accomplishments must have inspired and influenced their peers as well as the people in their respective communities. Their works must have transformed a community with a lasting positive impact on people and to the country.

For the teacher category, the awardees are:

Jennifer Rojo of Neogan Elementary School (Tagaytay City)

Edgar Elago of Magallanes National High School (Magallanes, Agusan del Norte)

Dr. Esperanza Cabrera of De La Salle University (City of Manila)

Dr. Alonzo Gabriel of the University of the Philippines-Diliman (Quezon City).

Soldier awardees, on the other hand are:

Staff Sergeant Narding Pascual PA of the 26th Infantry Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, Philippine Army (Talacogon, Agusan del Sur)

Lieutenant Colonel Elmer Suderio PA of the Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations, 1st Infantry Division, Philippine Army (Labangan, Zamboanga Del Sur)

Lieutenant Colonel Ricky Bunayog PA of the Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations, 6th Infantry Division, Philippine Army (Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao)

Police officer awardees are:

Police Officer 3 Shiela May Pansoy of Digos City Police Station (Digos City, Davao del Sur)

Police Chief Inspector Rosalino Ibay, Jr. of the Manila Police District (City of Manila)

Police Senior Superintendent Joel Doria of Cebu City Police Office

“We present to you these exceptional individuals who embody the best in the Filipino and have redefined public service as a worthy endeavour,” said MBFI president Aniceto Sobrepeña. “From teachers who shine a light on the future of our children and youth, to heroic military officers who exhibit acts of valor and integrity as guardians of our sovereignty, and to police officers who are peace warriors, life savers, and community builders, the awardees, no doubt, render service above and beyond their respective call of duties,” he continued.

The awardees were chosen by the distinguished members of the Final Board of Judges chaired by Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and co-chaired by Quezon City 4th District Representative Feliciano “Sonny” Belmonte Jr. The other members include Court of Appeals Associate Justice Magdangal de Leon, US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, Manila Electric Company president and CEO Oscar Reyes, Asian Institute of Management president and dean Dr Jikyeong Kang, Palo Archbishop John Du, and GMA Network senior vice president for radio Miguel “Mike” Enriquez.

Joining the ranks of 645 outstanding public servants recognized by MBFI since 1985, the awardees will be honored during the formal conferment ceremonies on September 7, 2017, at the Metrobank Plaza, Makati City, as part of Metrobank’s 55th anniversary celebration. – Rappler.com