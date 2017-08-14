Saint Louis University is the top performing school at the August 2017 Mining Engineers licensure examination

Published 4:26 PM, August 14, 2017

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 281 out of 317 passed the Mining Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mining Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cebu and Legazpi this August 2017.

The members of the Board of Mining Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Cornelio Q. Casido, Chairman; Rufino B. Bomasang and Augusto C. Villaluna, Members.

The top performing schools in the August 2017 Mining Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the August 2017 Mining Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Here are the passers:

Mine0817 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Starting August 17, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card

(ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission,

duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal,

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination as well

as the previous ones who have not taken their Oath of Professional will be announced later. – Rappler.com