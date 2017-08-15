Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed Sanitary engineers

Published 5:14 PM, August 15, 2017

This is a press release from the PRC.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Tuesday, August 15, that 80 out of 155 passed the Sanitary Engineer Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Sanitary Engineering in Manila this August 2017.

The members of the Board of Sanitary Engineering who gave the licensure

examination were Engr. Corazon De los Reyes-Romero, Chairman; Engr. Alfredo B.

Espino and Engr. Florimond M. Lara, Members.

The results were released in 3 working days from the last day of examination.

The top performing school in the August 2017 Sanitary Engineer Licensure

Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The passers in the August 2017 Sanitary Engineer Licensure Examination who garnered the 2 highest places were:

Below is the full list of passers:

Sani0817 Alpha.doc by Rappler on Scribd

Starting August 18, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification

Card and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph

and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission

Duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the

said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com