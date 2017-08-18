Results: August 2017 Veterinarian Board Exam
This is an official announcement from the PRC.
MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday, August 18 that 391 out of 862 passed the Veterinarian Licensure Examination given by the Board of Veterinary Medicine in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao and Tuguegarao this August 2017.
The top performing school is Central Mindanao University with an 80% passing percentage.
The top 10 passers are:
See the full list of examinees below:
Starting August 24, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: Notice of admission, duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, 2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag) and 2 sets of documentary stamps. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.