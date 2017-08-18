Central Mindanao University is top performing school at the August 2017 Veterinarian Licensure Examinations

Published 7:03 PM, August 18, 2017

This is an official announcement from the PRC.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday, August 18 that 391 out of 862 passed the Veterinarian Licensure Examination given by the Board of Veterinary Medicine in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao and Tuguegarao this August 2017.

The members of the Board of Veterinary Medicine who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Ma. Elizabeth D. Callanta, Chairman; Dr. Mariano LL. Jovellanos and Dr. Maximino M. Montenegro, Members.

The results were released in one day from the last day of examination.