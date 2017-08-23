Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed nutritionists and dietitians!

Published 5:50 PM, August 23, 2017

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 916 out of 1,279 passed the Nutritionist-Dietitian Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nutrition and Dietetics in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Zamboanga this August 2017.

The Board of Nutrition and Dietetics is composed of Virgith B. Buena, Chairman (inhibited); Imelda A. Agdeppa and Rhoda Joy R. Buenviaje, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days from the last day of examination.

From August 29 to August 30, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: Notice of admission, duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, 2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag) and 2 sets of documentary stamps. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Nutri817 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Nutri817 Pos by Rappler on Scribd

- Rappler.com/Press Release