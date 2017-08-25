Raising Gen Z aims to start a discussion on this new generation on September 9 at SMX Convention Center, SM Aura

Published 12:41 PM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Generation Z, also known as Centennials, Post-Millennials, or iGeneration, are kids born in 2000 or later. Now in their teens or high school, the Gen Z population numbers some 2 billion globally. Gen Z makes up roughly 30 percent of the population. Only two countries in the world have a big population of kids in our time, the Philippines is one of them.

This generation grew up with technology. These kids are digital natives who not only process information faster but are also great multi-taskers. They can’t wait to get on with their lives, opting to join the workforce at an earlier age or take the entrepreneurial route to start their own ventures. Though they are global thinkers, they place a very high value on individuality. They want to make their mark in the world… now!

Being digital savvy with a global perspective, the Zentennials have the potential to be one of the best, if not the greatest generation on the planet given the right opportunities to grow and nurture their talents, interests, and skills.

To start the discussion on this new generation, Our Awesome Planet (OAP), the country’s premiere lifestyle blog, and Mommy Mundo (MM), the country’s most active parenting resource and community, have teamed up for Raising Gen Z: The Making of the Greatest Filipino Generation happening on September 9, from 9am to 6pm at the SMX Convention Center, SM Aura, Taguig City.

The very first conference of its kind, Raising Gen Z will gather the country’s top experts, advocates, and influencers from the digital, academe, business, and parenting spheres. More than gaining a deeper understanding of Generation Z, it hopes to provide those who are in the position to grow and guide Gen Z’ers with tools to properly hone their innate skills and inclinations.

With recent studies that show that while the Philippines is one of the top countries when it comes to social media consumption and sharing, the vision of Raising Gen Z is to transform the Philippines into the social media capital of the world in terms of content production, bringing the Filipinos’ creativity and ingenuity into the global arena.

To achieve these goals and to start the conversation on how to maximize the potential of this new generation, the following is the line-up of speakers and topics that will be discussed during this conference:

Real Life With a Zentennial: Creating an Environment of Empowerment by Anthony Pangilinan and Hannah Pangilinan The Spartan Program: Raising Filipino Men with Honor by Tony Meloto Nurturing Generation Z: Going Beyond Stereotypes and Misconceptions by Dr. Queena Lee-Chua The Gen Z Profiler: Understanding their Psyche, Building their Character and Connecting with the Zs by Chelet Tanjuatco Educating the Robotics & Minecraft Generation: What’s New in School Learning Techniques? by Gilbert Zamora Born Digital by Cris Tagle Are You Ready for Gen Z? by Geia Lopez Raising and Empowering the Gen Z in Today’s Tech World by Ronna & Isabel Sieh

Ticket prices for RAISING GEN Z:

Single Rate – Php 1,500 per person

Couple Rate – Php 1,200 per person

Group of 5 or more: Php 1,000 per person

Why Should YOU Attend?

For Parents:

If your child was born after the year 2000, he/she is already part of the generation we call GenZ, or what we call as ZENTENNIALS! They are the upcoming generation, different than any generation that came before, with talents and capabilities that are unique but this may be surprising, alien or even shocking to us parents.

If you’ve been wondering why kids today aspire to be Youtubers, or are surprised that your kids can naturally maneuver through technologies, Zentennials can help you crack the Gen Z code. You will not only understand what goes on in your child’s brain, but it will equip you with the necessary information and tools to parent them the proper way.

For Educators:

Speaking the language of Gen Z can seem foreign and sometimes difficult to understand. Many questions come to mind when Gen Z and technology are mentioned in a sentence. Sometimes we tend to think, are the tools and strategies that schools equip themselves with enough to keep up with the changing times? As educators, this conference will give you the proper insights as to how you can improve your curriculum, your teaching styles, or how you can set a fitting environment in and out of the classroom for your Gen Z students.



For Marketers:

Given that Gen Z makes up almost roughly 30 percent of the population in the country, it is becoming more important to learn more about this upcoming generation to be able to decode their minds and understand their psyche. Raising GEN Z will provide actual studies that will reveal the key characteristics of this generation, as well as the best practices and strategies that will be useful to any marketing practitioner.

For Bloggers / Influencers:

Bloggers and digital influencers will gain a lot from this conference considering that their market and audience is shifting from the Gen X & Millennials, to Generation Z. Gain a deeper understanding of this generation from the key speakers who will be sharing valuable insights on how to adapt to your changing audiences.

