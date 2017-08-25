The 5th International Research Forum on the Philippines is on November 23 to 24 at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia

Published 2:18 PM, August 25, 2017

The following is a press release from the Filipino-Australian Student Council of Victoria.

The Filipino-Australian Student Council of Victoria (FASTCO), together with La Trobe University’s Philippine Australia Studies Centre, will be holding the 5th International Research Forum on the Philippines (IRFP) on November 23 to 24 at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia.

This year’s theme is "Interrogating Paradoxes in the Philippines". It will look into the limitations of understanding Philippine territories, cultures, politics, institutions, and identities in either monolithic or dichotomous terms in the 21st century.

Submissions may fall under broad themes such as, but not limited to, the following:

Globalization and Localization

Nation and Diaspora

Materiality and Intangibility

Mobility and Stasis

Innovation and Convention

People and Environment

Power and Susceptibility

Progress and Poverty

Secularity and Sacredness

Sustainability and Loss

The IRFP is FASTCO’s flagship academic program that aims to encourage Philippine studies in Australia, as well as collaboration among research scholars.

The forum invites students, scholars, professionals, and individuals to submit papers that reconsider totalistic perspectives about the Filipino life and discuss interconnected issues on contemporary Philippines.

Deadline for submissions is at 5 pm on September 15 (AEDT). Interested participants must submit a 250-word abstract along with other requirements (title, a 250-word abstract, 5 keywords and 100-word bio) online. Complete this form to register for the conference.

Selected participants will be notified of their acceptance a week after the submission of their abstract.

For more information, please visit the official Facebook page of FASTCO or email official@fastcovic.org with the subject "IRFP 2017.” – Rappler.com