1. Content Producer

Job Description:

Create multimedia content for Rappler's Brandrap section

Work with Accounts team to ideate for brand partners

Produce content (stories, videos, quizzes, and other digital output)

Minimum Qualifications:

Strong analytical and planning skills;

Good communication and presentation skills;

Excellent problem-solving skills;

Copywriting skills;

Advertising-related experience is a plus

Interested applicants may email their CV and cover letter to sales@rappler.com

2. Media Management Specialist

Degree in Library and Information Science

Excellent oral and written communication, analytical and research skills

Creative but organized, quick to learn and highly detailed approach to problem solving

Knowledge of any video production software and web content management systems

Interested applicants may send their resume, cover letter and sample write ups to jobs@rappler.com

Use "MEDIA MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST" as subject head.

3. Content Strategy Specialist

With at least 2 years experience on digital and media platform and brand marketing

Acquire new and manage existing accounts by looking at new opportunities, being aware of current brand campaigns and help in strategy building

Conduct face-to-face meetings with clients and build strong partnerships

Handle full project management for each account - from ideation, presentation to publication

Handle strategic marketing partnerships for Rappler

Other sales and marketing-related functions within the terms of employment

Interested applicants may send their resume and cover letter to jobs@rappler.com

Use "CONTENT STRATEGY SPECIALIST" as subject head.

