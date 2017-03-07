Rappler job openings
MANILA, Philippines – Rappler is growing, and with this growth comes the desire to find new people to join us in moving the world.
We have some new openings for people interested in working in the journalism industry, and if you've got the drive to succeed, we'd love to see what you've got.
Below is a list of job openings at Rappler:
1. Content Producer
Job Description:
- Create multimedia content for Rappler's Brandrap section
- Work with Accounts team to ideate for brand partners
- Produce content (stories, videos, quizzes, and other digital output)
Minimum Qualifications:
- Strong analytical and planning skills;
- Good communication and presentation skills;
- Excellent problem-solving skills;
- Copywriting skills;
- Advertising-related experience is a plus
2. Media Management Specialist
-
Degree in Library and Information Science
-
Excellent oral and written communication, analytical and research skills
-
Creative but organized, quick to learn and highly detailed approach to problem solving
-
Knowledge of any video production software and web content management systems
Interested applicants may send their resume, cover letter and sample write ups to jobs@rappler.com
Use "MEDIA MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST" as subject head.
3. Content Strategy Specialist
- With at least 2 years experience on digital and media platform and brand marketing
- Acquire new and manage existing accounts by looking at new opportunities, being aware of current brand campaigns and help in strategy building
- Conduct face-to-face meetings with clients and build strong partnerships
- Handle full project management for each account - from ideation, presentation to publication
- Handle strategic marketing partnerships for Rappler
- Other sales and marketing-related functions within the terms of employment
Interested applicants may send their resume and cover letter to jobs@rappler.com
Use "CONTENT STRATEGY SPECIALIST" as subject head.
– Rappler.com