The homegrown ride-hailing app goes beyond shuttle services, as it introduces pre-arranged taxi, private car, and social carpooling rides

Published 2:39 PM, July 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Homegrown ride-hailing app U-Hop launched its services in major cities nationwide, enticing partners with its "no commission fee" for the first 3 months.

In its official Facebook page, U-Hop on Thursday, July 20, announced that it launched its taxi, sedan, SUV, and van services in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, General Santos, Baguio, Zamboanga, Boracay, Angeles City, Subic, San Fernando, Cavite, Lucena, and Bicol.

As of Tuesday, July 18, U-Hop said it has successfully registered over 2,700 drivers. (READ: App-based shuttle service U-Hop wants to get LTFRB nod)

The company announced the new services as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board mulled the appeal of Grab and Uber on its order to purge their ranks of drivers with expired or no permits by July 26. Pending its decision, undocumented drivers of the transportation network company can continue to operate.

U-Hop secured the LTFRB approval to operate as a TNC in March 2016.

When it launched in July 2016, U-Hop only offered shuttle services with a capacity of 7 passengers. It now offers the same serves as Uber and Grab, which is to pre-arrange taxi, private car, and social carpooling rides.

"U-Hop is coming to town! On Saturday, July 15, we are launching the 3rd app-based car-hailing system for major cities nationwide," the app-based company announced in its Facebook page.

To compete against Grab and Uber, U-Hop invited partner drivers to avail of its no commission fee for 3 months and free transport network vehicle system (TNVS) application fee.

"U-Hop is 100% compliant and will continue to comply and submit to the policies, rules and regulations of the LTFRB," the company said in its page. – Rappler.com