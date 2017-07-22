Cebu Pacific holds a seat sale for the Manila-Sydney route for one week in July, with prices as low as P9,100

Published 5:40 PM, July 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific announced it will be offering daily flights between Sydney and Manila beginning December 1 as a response to the "robust demand for frequency."

"We want to continue to offer our year-round low-fares that are affordable, accessible, and available to a greater number of travelers," said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific vice president for marketing and distribution.

Iyog, who said Australia is one of Cebu Pacific's "strongest international markets," added that the additional flights will mean an increase in cargo capacity between Manila and Sydney, as well as to the rest of the region.

Competitor Philippine Airlines's daily flights to the Australian city began in October 2015, although Cebu Pacific claims to have had the largest market share for passenger and cargo services for the first third of 2017.

"To kick off the daily fights," Cebu Pacific said, is holding a seat sale for the Manila-Sydney route for one week in July.

The tickets, for flights between November 16, 2017 and March 15, 2018, are available between July 21 and July 28, or until all seats have been sold. The carrier calls the promo "a crazy seat sale," announcing prices as low as P9,167.31. – Rappler.com