Published 9:39 PM, July 25, 2017

CAGAYAN, Philippines – The Cagayan North International Airport (CNIA) is set to launch its maiden international flight on August 23, an official said.

In a press release, Administrator Jose Marie Ponce, outgoing Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA), said the airport in Lal-lo town will initially cater to two flights to and from Macau and China on a daily basis.

Ponce said the flight was arranged by Pai Hao Investment Company, in partnership with International Pacific Airways, to carry guests, tourists, and casino platers.

The flights intend to bring in Airbus 320 and/or Boeing 737, Ponce added.

With the scheduled maiden flight, the airport management is rushing to fulfill the requirements set by the Civil Aviations Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to accommodate bigger aircraft, like the Airbus 320 and Boeing 737.

Among the requirements being completed were the purchase and arrangement of equipment for the airport control tower, navigational aids, and terminal building.

The airport has also been catering chartered flights since 2014, or as soon as the airport was first granted a limited aerodrome certificate by CAAP.

Ponce said CNIA was built to establish a gateway for Northern Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte, providing direct domestic and international flights to and from Cagayan on a regular basis.

He also revealed that the area can be established as an aerotropolis, opening aviation services like aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul, a park and hangar hub, flying schools, and other support system for aviation needs, airport crew and tourism-related needs.

CEZA spokesperson Charlotte Collado earlier said direct flights to some Asian countries were being arranged.

The CNIA was a joint venture of CEZA and a private consortium. It was started in 2009 and tested by the CAAP in 2013. – Rappler.com