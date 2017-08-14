With the upcoming direct route, Philippine Airlines will cancel its existing Manila-Cairns-Auckland service on December 5

Published 6:30 PM, August 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Lucio Tan-led Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced it will begin flying nonstop from Manila to the New Zealand capital of Auckland on December 6 this year.

The flag carrier currently flies to Auckland, but with a stopover in Cairns, Australia.

"With the forthcoming nonstop service, travel time to Auckland will be reduced to 10 hours from the current 12.15-hour Manila-Auckland via Cairns route," PAL said in a statement on Monday, August 14.

PAL added that the new service would make it the only local airline to fly directly to New Zealand's capital. Besides PAL, Air New Zealand also offers a direct flight between Manila and Auckland.

The nonstop Manila-Auckland service will operate via PR218 thrice weekly – every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday – leaving Manila at 11:15 pm and arriving in Auckland at 2:05 pm local time the following day.

PR219 will leave Auckland every Friday, Saturday, and Tuesday at 12:30 am local time and will touch down in Manila at 5:45 am.

PAL said it will use its twin-aisle dual class 254-seater A340s from its single-aisle 156-seater A320s for the direct flight, increasing capacity by 60%.

Canceling Manila-Cairns-Auckland route

The airline said the introduction of the new route means its existing Manila-Cairns-Auckland route will only be until December 5.

"Passengers with confirmed tickets for Manila-Cairns (and vice versa) on flights dated December 6, 2017 onwards may reroute to Manila-Darwin / Brisbane / Melbourne / Sydney and connect to Cairns via other airlines and vice versa. Passengers with confirmed tickets for Cairns-Auckland (and vice versa) flights will be endorsed to other airlines," PAL said.

Passengers with confirmed tickets for Manila-Auckland (via Cairns) dated December 6 onwards will automatically be accommodated on the nonstop flights.

Passengers affected by the suspension of the Manila-Auckland (via Cairns) route can also rebook on their preferred dates or refund their tickets, the airline added. – Rappler.com