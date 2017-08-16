'Now, the previous 14-hour travel by sea is cut down to just a 40-minute airplane ride,' says Cebgo president and CEO Alexander Lao

Published 5:45 PM, August 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Gokongwei-led Cebu Pacific announced the bolstering of its domestic and regional connections with 4 new routes beginning October this year.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 16, the budget carrier announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Cebgo will start its first international route out of Zamboanga City with flights 4 times a week to Sandakan, Malaysia.

This route, beginning October 29, will have flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

"Now, the previous 14-hour travel by sea is cut down to just a 40-minute airplane ride," said Cebgo president and chief executive officer Alexander Lao.

Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary Art Boncato Jr also noted that the new route "would offer better service to the traveling public and open greater opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism with Western Mindanao as a growing regional gateway to the Philippines."

The airline noted that Cebgo would be the only Philippine carrier with direct flights between the country and Sandakan.

There is an introductory sale for the flight – P1,299 per ticket until August 21 – with the promo travel period from October 29 to December 31 this year.

New domestic routes

Along with the international route, Cebu Pacific announced a new thrice weekly Kalibo-Clark flight on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting October 30.

The flight will link Boracay in Western Visayas to Northern Luzon and Central Luzon via the Clark International Airport.

The return Clark-Kalibo flight, meanwhile, will begin on October 31 and will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Cebgo will also start new routes from Cagayan de Oro City (Laguindingan Airport) to Boracay (Caticlan) and Dumaguete City thrice a week beginning on October 20.

To mark the start of the new domestic routes, Cebu Pacific announced an introductory, all-in seat sale of P599 until August 18, or while seats are available. The promo travel period is from October 20, 2017 to March 15, 2018. – Rappler.com