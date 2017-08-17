What's The Big Idea? Carmen's Best Ice Cream: From throwaway product to passion project
MANILA, Philippines – Paco Magsaysay was helping run his family's cable TV company and wasn't very interested in his father's new business: milking cows.
When his father, former senator Jun Magsaysay, asked for help with the milk he couldn't sell, Paco tried various products before getting into ice cream.
He ended up joining the budding independent ice cream industry. After some miscalculations and surprises, his Carmen's Best brand is now the leader. – Rappler.com
