Published 8:00 PM, August 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Soon, motorists passing through the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), and Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) can pay tollway fees with their contactless debit, prepaid, and credit cards as well as radio frequency identification (RFID).

For now, motorists traversing the NLEX have the option to pay toll fees using their Easy Trip RFID, Beep cards, as well as Mastercard contactless debit, prepaid, and credit cards, including their Smart Mastercard powered by PayMaya.

"The use of digital payments is helping usher a new era of tollways operations in the country where consumers can enjoy faster, more secure, and more convenient electronic transactions," Manuel Pangilinan, chairman of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), said in a press conference in Quezon City on Tuesday, August 22.

MPTC is the concessionaire and operator of the NLEX, SCTEX, and Cavitex. (READ: PayMaya, Beep to be allowed soon in NLEX, SCTEX)

"This is very much aligned with the National Retail Payment System program of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) that aims to transform 20% of the country's payment transactions to electronic by 2020," Pangilinan added.

Mastercard acceptance for the Cavitex and SCTEX will start soon, according to MPTC president and CEO Rodrigo Franco. "Motorists will also be able to pay at MPTC expressways with their Visa contactless debit, prepaid, and credit cards soon," he said.

PayMaya Philippines and AF Payments Incorporated, sister companies of MPTC, are the providers of the electronic toll transaction services.

"The impact of digital transformation in the toll roads space will not only bring a whole new level of convenience to consumers but also place the country at the forefront of the region's digital global economy," said Orlando Vea, president and CEO of PayMaya Philippines.

MPTC said Easy Trip RFID is best for motorists who regularly pass by MPTC toll roads such as the NLEX and Cavitex, while those who already have Beep cards can also now use them at the expressways – aside from railway transit systems and point-to-point premium bus services.

Meanwhile, motorists who prefer to use their existing Mastercard prepaid, debit or credit contactless cards, can soon use them at MPTC's expressways too.

Other than the 3 existing expressways, MPTC's future developments include the NLEX-South Luzon Expressway Connector Road, NLEX-Harbor Link Segment 10, Cavite-Laguna Expressway, C5 Southlink, and Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway. – Rappler.com