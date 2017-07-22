This means all of the Philippines' 3 main domestic carriers now have initiatives to support troops in Marawi City

Published 10:48 PM, July 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific announced initiatives to help cops and soldiers serving in Marawi City, where clashes between government troops and local terrorists have raged since May 23.

On Friday, July 21, PAL said it will provide 40 kilograms of free baggage allowance to cops and soldiers in active service who are traveling on all PAL domestic routes until December 31. The privilege covers both those on official and personal trips.

Military personnel are required to present their valid ID cards upon check-in at the airport to avail of this privilege.

PAL Chairman Lucio Tan said in a statement, "My heart goes out to our country's heroes and heroines who have sacrificed their lives in the battlefield and to all those who continue fighting to save Marawi and other critical areas. You deserve the country's highest honor."

Beyond the free baggage allowance, the airline is also offering active cops and soldiers a 20% discount on all regular domestic fare brands, except the budget economy ones.

The discount is being offered regardless of whether the travel is personal or official in nature, PAL noted.

All active cops and soldiers need to present a valid ID upon ticketing to obtain the discount.

At the same time, PAL announced that it will provide two free domestic tickets to Manila for each family attending a Malacañang event on Tuesday, July 25, where President Rodrigo Duterte will honor soldiers slain in Marawi. Family members of deceased soldiers will be the event's special guests.

Cebu Pacific's initiative

Meanwhile, budget carrier Cebu Pacific also announced that it is willing to airlift soldiers and cops who were wounded in action (WIA) in Marawi.

“In cooperation with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), this initiative aims to augment air support by the Philippine Air Force by helping move wounded government troops from field hospitals in the area to larger medical facilities of the AFP and PNP,” the airline said in a statement on Friday.

The move is meant to declog field medical stations and give way for wounded soldiers and police personnel who need immediate medical attention.

The airline said that WIA government troops who are fit enough for commercial flights can be accommodated in Cebu Pacific flights from Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan Airport), and flown to any of its domestic destinations.

Beyond providing airlift support, the Cebu Pacific said it will also give 40 kilos of free baggage allowance to troops wounded in action.

Cebu Pacific's move, along with similar ones by PAL and AirAsia, means all of the Philippines' 3 main domestic carriers now have initiatives providing support to ongoing operations in Marawi City.

In a statement, AFP public affairs office chief Marine Colonel Edgard Arevalo thanked Cebu Pacific for this "kind gesture."

"This will not just afford our troops immediate treatment in hospitals that offer better facilities to aid their speedy recovery, but is a meaningful gesture to make your soldiers, airmen, sailors, and marines feel that their sacrifices are being recognized and appreciated," Arevalo said. —Rappler.com