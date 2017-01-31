The new trailer shows more footage resembling the 1991 movie

MANILA, Philippines – The final trailer for Beauty and the Beast has been unveiled!

In the new clip, we see Maurice telling Belle: "you are so ahead of your time." In this film, Belle is herself an inventor. (WATCH: New ‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailer unveils a ton of new footage)

Of course, we see Gaston, admiring himself in the mirror and trying to woo Belle as well. The trailer also feature the iconic ballroom scene, with the famous song performed by John Legend and Ariana Grande heard in the background.

Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Kevin Kline, Luke Evans. Josh Gad, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson and more. The movie is directed by Bill Condon and will be released in the US this March. – Rappler.com