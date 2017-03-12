Diana learns how fight harder and better in the new 'Wonder Woman' trailer

MANILA, Philippines – A new trailer for Wonder Woman was released on Saturday, March 11, giving us a glimpse of Diana’s origins and her evolution into the superhero we know today. (WATCH: A new 'Wonder Woman' trailer is here!)

In the new clip, we see Diana as a little girl, and later as a young woman training hard to become stronger.

But during one practice when her Antiope tells her not to let her guard down and tries to hit her with a sword, Diana manages to deflect the blade.

"You will train her harder than any Amazon before her. Five times harder, 10 times harder, even until she's better than you. But she must never know the truth about what she is," we hear in the voiceover.

The next scenes show Diana meeting Steve Trevor and leaving Themyscira to help end a war.

Aside from the trailer, a new poster for the movie was also released over the weekend.

Believe in Wonder Here it is, the new poster for #WonderWoman! A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen. The movie is directed by Patty Jenkins and will open in the US this June. – Rappler.com