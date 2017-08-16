Bembol Roco and Cherry Pie Picache tell us all about starring in the funny family saga

Published 11:18 AM, August 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Paolo Villaluna’s latest film, Pauwi Na, is hitting theaters on August 16 as part of the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino.

The film, inspired by a true story, is about a family that includes a sick father, a tired mother, a thief son, his blind, pregnant wife, and a cigarette vendor daughter. They decide to travel together from Manila to their home province. Due to poverty, they end up taking their family pedicab.

Bembol Roco, who plays the father, and Cherry Pie Picache, who plays the mother, are talking to Rappler about the film, the inspiration behind it, and why they think audiences will enjoy it.