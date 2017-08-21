Movie reviewer Oggs Cruz gives his take on the movies in this year's Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino

Salvage Review: Compelling subversions

The compelling repercussions of Sanchez’s experiment with the genre are tremendous. In a way, Salvage, with its narrative of Manila-based media workers suddenly facing unknown terrors in Mindanao, puts into question not just the integrity of the footage but the integrity of the people creating the footage, or in a larger context, truths. Taken completely as a metaphor for how little imperialist Manila knows of the regions, the film proposes that the truths we have been led to believe through the bombarded impositions of mass media are filtered, damaged, and perhaps, even fabricated. The film, by evolving from a crazed chase around the jungle into an orgy of bewitching imagery, plays with its audience’s expectations, resulting in an experience that can only lead them to suspect and to doubt the ages-old notion that to see is to believe. In all the exquisitely constructed chaos of Salvage, the only thing that is certain is uncertainty, and nothing is more horrifying than that.

Patay na si Hesus Review: Family fun

Heart and humor are the main ingredients of Victor Villanueva’s sophomore feature, Patay na si Hesus. Most of the time, the film focuses its efforts more on consistently dishing out jokes to the point of eclipsing its emotional affect, but the screenplay by Fatrick Tabada and Moira Lang doesn’t really lose sight of its goal to conclude with at least a semblance of emotional resonance to all of Villanueva’s irreverent gags. The film’s balancing act isn’t always seamless but what that is also part of the film’s overall charm. In all of its fervent effort to stuff itself with all the nonsensical punchlines it can manage to pepper its tale of a middle-aged mom, played wonderfully by Jaclyn Jose, who takes her children on a road trip from Cebu to Dumaguete to pay respects to her recently departed husband, it turned itself into a statement comedy, one that manages to say all the right things about the modern Filipino family by celebrating the hilarity of all of its wrongness.

AWOL Review: Problematic violence

On its face, Enzo Williams’ AWOL is a straightforward action film. The protagonist, a sniper played by Gerald Anderson, is simply shown violently pursuing the killers of his friends. Williams, given the very tight budget, has crafted a film that in all its simplistic endeavors to thrill with its unflinching display of brutality of an overly loyal comrade out for revenge, is entertaining enough. The film’s biggest problem however lies in its insistence to be relevant, to connect its utility of violence with a confusing advocacy to promote the heroic efforts of the military. In that sense, AWOL shapes up to be a potentially dangerous film, given its intention to carelessly reduce a respectable advocacy within the limitations of a genre feature made within an oppressive budget and timeline. The film can be seen to depict brash violence as a moral act, sending all the wrong signals to a public that has already been fed with so many wrong signals about violence and morality.

Birdshot Review: Astoundingly mature

What begins as a simple coming-of-age of young girl under the guidance of her stern elderly father turns into a harsh unraveling of a nation’s narrative of strife. When the young girl shoots a national symbol out of wanting to prove to his father that she is no longer a child, an odd pairing of an idealistic cop and his more hardened superior is forced to investigate amidst a more pressing case of a bus full of farmer-protesters gone missing. Birdshot is a confidently crafted film. While its statement is clear and very relevant, it doesn’t rely on it. The film is paced elegantly, with striking visuals that match its depiction of the very fragile peace of a corrupt society. While the criticism that Birdshot doesn’t feel like it is set in any specific locality is valid, that lack of specificity also lends the film a certain timelessness and universality to its discourse. All in all, Mikhail Red’s sophomore feature is an astoundingly mature work. – Rappler.com

