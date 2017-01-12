The Cebu-based band is bringing their soulful pop-rock beats to Live Jam! Tune in here!

MANILA, Philippines – Drive Me To Juliet is coming to Rappler for a mini-concert!

The Cebu-based band, composed of siblings Randy, Ken, and Kaye Racho, and Isser Job Libres and Jerand Ybañez, will be on Live Jam on Thursday, January 12.

Drive Me To Juliet was formerly known as Band of Brothers and released their album Kiss and Tell in 2016. They're set to play at Rakrakan Festival 2017 on Saturday, January 14.

