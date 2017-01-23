Mayonnaise is playing their hits and latest singles for us on Live Jam! Watch with us here!

The band, composed of Monty Macalino, Shan Regalado, Carlo Servano, Nikki Tirona, and Maan Furio rose to the spotlight in 2004 after winning the Red Horse Muziklaban competition.

Since then, songs like "Jopay" and "Bakit, Pt 2" have become part of our playlists, as have their more recent releases like "Tayo Na Lang Dalawa" and "Paraan."

Tune in on Monday, January 23, as Mayonnaise hits up Rappler HQ!