Flying Ipis is launching their single 'Walust' on Rappler Live Jam! Tune in here to hear them perform live

MANILA, Philippines – Flying Ipis is set to launch their newest single, "Walust," on Rappler Live Jam!

Deng Garcia, Ymi Castel, Gaki Azurin, and Tanya Singh will also be be performing their hit songs, answering a few questions, and debuting the music video for "Walust" on the show.

Come through and see Flying Ipis live on Wednesday, February 1 – tune in here or on fb.com/rapplerent! – Rappler.com