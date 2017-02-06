Cap off your Monday night with Sugarfree songs performed by the cast of 'Sa Wakas!'

MANILA, Philippines – The cast of Sa Wakas are coming over to Rappler HQ to perform a few of our favorite songs from the musical!

Sa Wakas, a story about love and heartbreak, was inspired and features music by Sugarfree, and was written by Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan and Mariane Abuan.

On Monday, February 6, we'll be talking to musical director Ejay Yatco, along with stars Pepe Herrera, Cara Barredo, Justine Peña, Moira Lozada, Abi Sulit, and Laui Guico!

Join us and find out more about Sa Wakas by bookmarking this page or heading over to fb.com/rapplerent to watch our guests perform live!

Sa Wakas runs until February 12 at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Theater at Circuit Makati. Check out their website for more details. – Rappler.com