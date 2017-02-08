Lunar Lights is rocking out at Rappler HQ! Catch them on Live Jam here!

MANILA, Philippines – Lunar Lights is coming to Rappler Live Jam!

Originally from Bulacan, Rocky Villanueva, Eron Dela Cruz, Joms Gaspar, Mark Aquino, and Maverick Meneses formed their rock band in 2013 before being signed two years later.

They released their first album, The Moon Landing, in 2016 and are set to release a new music video for their song "Masilayan" soon.

Catch Lunar Lights on Live Jam on Wednesday, February 8