Our second Live Jam act for Valentine's week is Gab and John of Urbandub! Tune in for a heart-wrenching performance by the duo ahead of their Wanderland 2017 gig!

MANILA, Philippines – Gabby Alipe and John Dinopol are our second Live Jam act lined up for Valentine's Day!

The two were previously part of Urbandub before the band went on hiatus in 2015. Gab released his first single as a solo artist in September 2016.

Gab and John are set to perform at Wanderland 2017 on March 4 at the Filinvest City Event Grounds, Alabang, along with headlining acts The Temper Trap and The Ting Tings.

Catch them ahead of Wanderland on Live Jam! Tune in to this page on Wednesday, February 15, or on fb.com/rapplerent. – Rappler.com