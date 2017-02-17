The Moffatts are coming to Rappler Live Jam ahead of their Manila concert! Watch them perform a few of our favorite songs here!

MANILA, Philippines – The Moffatts are going to be on Rappler Live Jam!

Brothers Scott, Clint, and Bob Moffatt are on one last tour as the popular '90s band The Moffatts are performing at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on in Manila on Saturday, February 18.

Known for their catchy pop hits like "Miss You Like Crazy" and "I'll Be There For You," the brothers have now taken on their own music careers, with Clint and Bob performing as the duo Endless Summer, and Clint performing under his own name.

The Moffatts will be at Rappler HQ on Friday, February 17. Catch them live by bookmarking this page or heading over to fb.com/rapplerent to tune in! – Rappler.com