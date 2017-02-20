Christine Allado performs for Rappler Live Jam ahead of her concert and West End's 'Hamilton'

MANILA, Philippines – Christine Allado, one of the Filipino stars of West End's Hamilton, is set to visit Rappler HQ for Live Jam! (READ: Meet Christine Allado, the Filipina who shared Andrea Bocelli's Manila stage)

In November, Christine will star as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in Hamilton along with Rachelle Ann Go. (READ: Rachelle Ann Go, Christine Allado cast in 'Hamilton' West End production)

She's also set to have a concert on March 4 at the BGC ARTS Center, where she'll perform songs from West End musicals, classics, and a few pop hits.

Christine previously performed with Andrea Bocelli as part of his CINEMA World Tour around Asia and Europe. She also played Ursula in the Royal Exchange Theatre's production of Sweet Charity and in West End's In the Heights.

Monday, February 20. – Rappler.com