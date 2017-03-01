Gabe Bondoc is hitting up Rappler Live Jam together with 'X Factor Australia' star Calvin Orosa! Watch them perform here!

MANILA, Philippines – Gabe Bondoc is in Manila and he's dropping by Rappler to perform for Live Jam!

Gabe rose to fame on YouTube playing acoustic covers and his originals. Today, he has more than 300,000 subscribers and 62 million views on YouTube, and he released his 3rd studio album, Twelve, in 2016.

Gabe is in Manila to perform at Teatrino Promenade on March 3 and 4, along with X Factor Australia star Calvin Orosa.

Catch the both of them ahead of their concert dates right here on Live Jam, on Thursday, March 2! Bookmark this page or tune in to fb.com/rapplerent to watch live! – Rappler.com