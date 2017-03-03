Here are the colorful freebies Star Wanderers get in their festival kits!

MANILA, Philippines – Wanderland 2017 is just around the corner and music fans are already getting their tickets for the festival! ( FULL LIST: Wanderland 2017 lineup)

For Wanderland VIPs or "Star Wanderers," getting their tickets means receiving a few more things in the mail.

Aside from having access to the Star Lounge (viewing deck), VIP bathrooms, the express entrance, and getting and complimentary drinks, Star Wanderers also get a kit full of freebies.

Inside their Star Wanderer's Wanderland tote bags are cute stickers, multi-functional headwear, 2 drink stubs, their wristbands, a keychain, and a postcard.

For 100 VIP guests, there are also New Era bucket hats with the colorful Wanderland jungle print.



Headlining the music festival this year are The Temper Trap and The Ting Tings.

More details on Wanderland 2017 can be found on their website here!

Are you heading to the festival this year? Which act are you looking forward to seeing?