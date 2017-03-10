We're hanging out with Jensen and the Flips on Rappler Live Jam! Join us live by tuning in here!

MANILA, Philippines – Jensen and the Flips is bringing their soulful sound to Rappler Live Jam on Friday, March 10!

Since coming together in 2013, Jensen and the Flips has made waves in the music scene, releasing their first album, Honeymoon, in 2015.

The 7-piece band – Jensen Gomez, Mel Roño, Samuel Valenia, Choi Padilla, Carlo Maringan, Fitz Manto, and Jesser Sison – recently hit up festivals like Sinulog 2017 and Wanderland 2017.

Catch Jensen and the Flips on Live Jam by bookmarking this page or tuning in to fb.com/rapplerdotcom! – Rappler.com