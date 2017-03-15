'Favorite' is the band's 3rd album

Ang Bandang Shirley is making these challenging days a little brighter with a much-anticipated 3rd album, Favorite, set for release later this month. (You can also pre-order the album on iTunes here)

The band, known for their good cheer and indelible tunes that leave a mark on hearts and minds, will play for fans at the big album launch on March 25 at the Blue Bay Walk Garden, the Metro Park, in Pasay City. ([WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Ang Bandang Shirley)

With the singles and videos for “Umaapaw” and “Siberia” released a few months ahead of the new album, Ang Bandang Shirley have teased a refined, tighter sound without sacrificing the sheen and harmony that have defined their music.

If Themesongs, their debut, had a raw vitality to it, Tama Na Ang Drama found them more introspective and soulful. With Favorite, the album exudes the confidence of maturity and experience in facing life’s challenges in these turbulent times we live in.

The band continues their tradition of selecting an album track as the title of their album.

The true collective nature of the band expands. Just as the band did with Tama Na Ang Drama, Favorite is also a huge group effort in terms of songwriting, with various band members contributing. Different producers – from Modulogeek, Big Hat Gang, Nights of Rizal, the Ringmaster, and Mikey Amistoso of Ciudad and Hannah + Gabi – take stabs at putting together those thoughtful and intuitive songs that have been their trademark. Despite the eclectic ideas, what the band has teased at pre-launch shows is a seamless weaving of more provocative pop nuggets to soothe your soul.

Favorite, from Wide Eyed Records, will be available at the launch in CD form and on iTunes. The CD will be available soon after in selected outlets that will be announced on the band’s website and social media. – Rappler.com





