Check out Rocksteddy's performance at Rappler HQ here!

MANILA, Philippines – Rocksteddy is coming to Rappler HQ for Live Jam!

Since coming together in 2003, Teddy Corpuz, Jeff Cucullo, Christian Sindico, and Juven Pelingon have since taken the Pinoy music scene by storm, and have released 4 studio albums.

They'll be playing live at Rappler on Wednesday, April 5. Bookmark this page to watch or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom! – Rappler.com