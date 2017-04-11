For Holy Week 2017, Bukas Palad serenades us with songs for reflection and of praise

MANILA, Philippines – As we head into a restful Holy Week, Bukas Palad is set to serenade us with songs of faith and reflection.

Founded in 1986, the Bukas Palad Music Ministry is a group that composes, records, and performs original Filipino religious music.

Today, their songs like "Tanging Yaman," "Anima Christi," and "I Will Sing Forever" are regularly sung at Mass.

Tune in here at 9 pm on Thursday, April 13, to watch Bukas Palad perform, or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom! – Rappler.com