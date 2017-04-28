Dave is set to visit the Philippines after his brothers' farewell concert in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – After his brothers Scott, Clint, and Bob Moffatt came to Manila in February for a farewell concert, Dave Moffatt has announced that he will be visiting the Philippines too. (IN PHOTOS: After years away, The Moffatts and PH fans finally reunite)

On Wednesday, April 19, Dave announced on a Facebook Live video that he's set to hold an intimate concert on May 27 at the Music Museum. Tickets were made available through Ticketworld on April 25.

"Okay, so May 27th. Manila, I’m going to be doing a concert at the Music Museum. It’s at 8 pm. Tickets are going to go on sale on Tuesday, April the 25th, and it’s going to be a different sort of concert," he said on Facebook.

Watch Dave's announcement below at around the 3:11 mark.

Dave also sang a few bars of "I'll Be There For You" for his Filipino fans.

Tickets to Dave's concert also come with selfies, signed postcards, and memberships to his online yoga classes. Here are the ticket prices for the concert:

P5,000 – VVIP: Selfie with Dave, signed postcard, 4 months platinum membership to Dave's online yoga classes

P3,000 – VIP: Signed Postcard, 3 months platinum membership to Dave's online yoga classes

P1,500 – Balcony: 2 months platinum membership to Dave's online yoga classes

Dave, who performed with his brothers as The Moffatts in the '90s, has since become a yoga teacher. The Moffatts were known for songs like "I'll Be There For You" and "Miss You Like Crazy."

His brothers, who held a farewell tour in Asia in February, have worked on their solo careers in the music industry since the band split.

Will you seeing Dave's Manila concert in May? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com