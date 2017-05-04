Ang Bandang Shirley is bringing their dreamy sound and heartbreaking hits back to Rappler Live Jam! Tune in!

MANILA, Philippines – Almost a year since they visited Rappler HQ, Ang Bandang Shirley is coming back to perform on Live Jam!

In the months that have passed, the band has released a new album, Favorite, which quickly become an actual favorite of many of their loyal fans.

Their album launch in March was bittersweet, however, as it was singer Selena Salang-Davis' last gig with the band before her indefinite break.

Still, Ang Bandang Shirley is going strong, with new relatable tunes about love and heartbreak, like "Siberia" and "Umaapaw."

Catch up with Ang Bandang Shirley with us on Friday, May 5