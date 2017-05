Mr Pure Energy is coming back to Rappler Live Jam!

MANILA, Philippines – Gary Valenciano is coming back to Rappler Live Jam!

Mr Pure Energy is set to perform at Rappler HQ once again on Tuesday, May 9, ahead of his Gary V Presents concerts.

If you missed Gary V the last time he was over, catch him on Tuesday by bookmarking this page or heading over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom! – Rappler.com