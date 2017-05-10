Join us as we talk to content creator JunCurryAhn and 'France Has Got Incredible Talent' finalist Alienette Coldfire!

MANILA, Philippines – Content creator JunCurryAhn and France Has Got Incredible Talent finalist Alienette Coldfire are coming to Live Jam! (READ: Blind Filipino singer places 3rd in 'France Has Got Incredible Talent')

Jun is a Korean-American violinist who caught the world's attention when he began posting violin covers of pop songs on YouTube. Today, he does dance covers too, and collaborates with social media stars, teaching them how to dance, and performing songs with them.

Alienette, a Filipina who was born blind, first tried to break into the music industry in 2008, when she joined GMA's Pinoy Idol. Later, Alienette finished 3rd in France Has Got Incredible Talent in 2016.

Find out more about Jun and Alienette, and hear them perform live on Rappler by bookmarking this page or heading over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom on Wednesday, May 10! – Rappler.com