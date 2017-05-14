The 'Voice of the Philippines' season 2 contestant Poppert Bernadas is coming to Live Jam for a mini concert! Tune in here to watch!

MANILA, Philippines – Poppert Bernadas is coming to Live Jam!

The Voice of the Philippines contestant was previously on Live Jam for our Christmas special, to perform with Ryan Cayabyab and the Ryan Cayabyab Singers. ([WATCH] Rappler Christmas Live Jam: A special show dedicated to OFWs)

This time, though, the theater actor will perform a set of his own on the show. Poppert will be performing his new single, "Go With The Flow," talking to us about life after The Voice, and telling us about his latest project, Godspell.

Watch Poppert perform live on Monday, May 15!