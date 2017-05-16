Firefalldown is coming to Rappler HQ! Find out more about this new alternative band on Live Jam!

MANILA, Philippines – Firefalldown is coming to Rappler Live Jam!

Firefalldown was originally formed in 2007 in London. After releasing an EP and an album, and touring the UK, lead vocalist Jon Blaylock decided to move to the Philippines.

Today, Firefalldown is composed of Jon, Andy Saunar, Eric Tubon, Ronnie Ropal, and Paulo Mendoza, and they're making music and making a mark on the Philippine music scene.

Catch Firefalldown live on Wednesday, May 17, by bookmarking this page or heading over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. Tune in! – Rappler.com