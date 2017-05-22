Dave Moffatt is giving us sneak peek of his Manila concert on Live Jam! Tune in here!

MANILA, Philippines – Months after his brothers performed on Live Jam, Dave Moffatt is set to visit Rappler HQ for a performance of his own.

Dave will be on Rappler Live Jam ahead of his solo concert, which will be held on May 27 at the Music Museum.

Before then, the musician and yoga instructor will be singing and answering a few questions for his fans on Live Jam.

Tune in and join us as we find out more about Dave on Monday, May 22.