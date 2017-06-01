This Cebu-based band is coming over to Rappler HQ ahead of their album launch! Tune in!

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu-based indie band Honeydrop is set to hit up Rappler Live Jam before they release their upcoming EP Signs.

Honeydrop came together in 2010 and went through a series of lineup changes before releasing their debut album Prelude in October 2013.

Since then, Debb Acebu, Karl Lucente, Tram Florido, Jud Sala, and Jeriel Laraño have performed all over the country and alongside artists like Up Dharma Down, Itchyworms, June Marieezy, Kitchie Nadal, Drive Me To Juliet, and many more.

Honeydrop is in Manila to launch their Signs EP on June 2 at Route 196, where they'll be performing with Ang Bandang Shirley, Tom’s Story, and Farewell Fair Weather.

Hear their music and find out more about Honeydrop on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, June 1.